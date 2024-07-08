Harrogate Town AFC sign Zico Asare

Harrogate Town AFC say they are delighted to introduce the second signing of the transfer window, Zico Asare.

The 23-year-old signs having spent the 2023/24 season at Maidenhead United where his impressive form earned him a call up to England C at the end of the season.

Asare would go on to make his Three Lions debut on 7th May in a 2-0 win over Nepal.

The right back started his career at Fulham where he also represented the national team, earning caps at U15s level.

A move from Craven Cottage to Oxford City followed in 2021, before Asare joined Maidenhead in 2022, impressing on the right hand side of defence at National League level.

On adding Asare to the squad, Head of Player Recruitment Lloyd Kerry added: Zico is athletic, powerful and is hungry for an opportunity in the Football League, he has the profile we’re looking for in a full back and he’ll add competition for places. He’s explosive, can get away from his man and competes well so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do. Myself and the Manager have watched him a lot and have been really excited at what we’ve seen, he’s hungry to do well and we hope to give him the platform to do that, he’s at an age now where he can go and kickstart his career.

Asare added: I’m really happy to get the deal done, I had a phone call with The Gaffer and he told me the ambitions of the club and the way they play, which was in line with how I like to play. I like playing for possession based teams who enjoy being in control of the ball and that are solid defensively, I take pride in my defending but also enjoy getting forward when I can.

Asare joins for an undisclosed fee, subject to FA and EFL approval, and will wear the number two shirt at Town.