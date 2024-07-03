Queen Mary’s School Announces New Head for 2025

Queen Mary’s, a leading independent school between Ripon and Thirsk, is thrilled to announce that Fe Beadnell will become Head in Summer 2025. Fe stood out during the recruitment process for her commitment to girls’ education, her personal enthusiasm and remarkable professionalism.

The school says it prides itself on providing an all-girls’ bespoke learning environment, specially designed with flexibility at its heart, to nurture and empower pupils to unleash their full potential and ambition to become confident and independent, and to mature from the inside out.

Under Carole Cameron’s Headship for the last 10 years, Queen Mary’s has earned a reputation for academic standards with accolades including being named in the top six independent schools with no Sixth Form in the UK – The Sunday Times 2024 Parent Power Schools Guide. She also personally models the kindness and inclusive ethos that Queen Mary’s has long been known for.

The Governors saw in Fe Beadnell a talented and perceptive educationalist with the personal values to build on all that has been achieved in the last decade, and drive to move Queen Mary’s forward into our next phase.

Fe was educated at Malvern Girls’ College and the University of Leeds, where she studied History of Art with English Literature. Following time in a commercial role, her teaching career started eight years later when she won a place on the prestigious Teach First programme. Fe joined Barnard Castle School in 2018 where she is currently Deputy Head and Head of the Sixth Form. Fe and her husband Colin have two young sons.