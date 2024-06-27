Last chance to comment on Wetherby Path access improvements

Local residents have until 19 July to comment on plans for access improvements to the Wetherby Railway Path.

The charity Sustrans is seeking planning permission from Leeds City Council to lay a better surface on the path between Walton Road and Thorp Arch Estate, and upgrade access to the route.

See https://publicaccess.leeds.gov.uk/online-applications/caseDetails.do?caseType=Application&keyVal=SDIJMUJBKDD00

As well as a smoother path the charity wants to install wider access barriers for people in mobility scooters, wheelchairs and larger buggies to get onto the path and use it more easily, as well as those on foot or bicycle.

If the Council approves the plans Sustrans wants to carry out the upgrade in Autumn/Winter 2024.

Wetherby Railway Path is a traffic-free route and former railway, that runs six miles from Spofforth Castle to Thorp Arch. Sustrans owns the path, which is part of route 665 on the National Cycle Network.

Sustrans is the UK charity which helps more people walk, use a mobility aid (wheel) or cycle. It is also the founder and custodian of the National Cycle Network.

The work will be funded by the Department for Transport as part of a national programme, led by Sustrans, to improve the quality and accessibility of the National Cycle Network, and create paths for everyone.