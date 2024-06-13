5 question to the Green Party election candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough

Shan Oakes is standing as the Green Party candidate/ PPC for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

We put a number of questions to Shan, and the other candidates.

What has driven you to want to stand again from the Green Party for Harrogate & Knaresborough ?

Desperation at the state of the climate and nature, which no other party appears to ‘get’…. and the Tories’ gross neglect of /and dishonesty about public services and amenities such as the NHS, water, transport, housing, local authorities.

Many view the last election as a second Brexit vote, how would you, if it is possible to, define this election ?

It should be a climate and nature election as these are existential crises. It’s certainly a ‘get the Tories out’ (Torexit) election.

Do you think you will win, and if so what will people be voting for party or personality, what would get you over the line ?

Harrogate and Knaresborough is a Lib Dem target constituency so, realistically, its unlikely I will win.

However I believe there are many people who will vote Green. Many people have said they will be voting with their heart so will vote Green. I know there are very many others who would vote Green if we had Proportional Representation – they have said as much.

In the circumstances (of the First Past The Post system) there will be a large tactical vote for the Lib Dems because of people’s determination to be rid of the Tories.

The Labour vote will be higher than previously because of the mayoral vote and the national talking-up of a Labour government. Compass is recommending people vote LD here, and Green in the new constituency of Wetherby and Easingwold where Arnold Warneken is standing for the Greens. He had 69% of the vote in the North Yorkshire Council elections so I believe he could win, and I will be door-knocking there rather than in Harrogate and Knaresborough. I will however, do all the hustings here and put out the Freepost leaflet here.

What do you see as the biggest local issue ?

Transport and congestion.

What do you see as the biggest national issue ?

Austerity (cost of living on top of the destruction of the NHs and other public services).

Standing for Harrogate and Knaresborough are: