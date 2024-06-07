Keith Tordoff stands as a PPC for Skipton and Ripon

Keith Tordoff is standing to be the next MP for Skipton and Ripon, and is an independent.

Most recently he stood in the election for Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, previously he has also stood on two occasions to be Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Keith Tordoff has previously run the Oldest Sweet Shop in Pateley Bridge, a town where he lives.

Keith was also Police officer with West Yorkshire Police, a volunteer Chair of the Chamber of Trade and Bloom Group for Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale.