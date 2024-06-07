Deer Shed 14 Festival announce full programme

Music, Comedy & Shows, Literary & Spoken Word, Science, Workshops, Outdoor Arts, Sport, Under 5’s, Wellbeing, Wilderwild & Cinema all announced for 2024 Festival

26th – 29th JULY 2024

BALDERSBY PARK, TOPCLIFFE, NORTH YORKSHIRE

https://deershedfestival.com

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival has announced its full Line-Up for 2024. Covering all bases, there is something for everyone (no matter your age!). A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

Now announced are Music, Comedy & Shows, Literary & Spoken Word, Science, Workshops, Outdoor Arts, Sport, Under 5’s, Wellbeing, Wilderwild & Cinema Music

Deer Shed is first and foremost a music festival and this year’s lineup does not disappoint, with headliners Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral, and CMAT. Bombay Bicycle Club remain one of the most inventive, insistent and, arguably, influential British guitar bands of the generation, saying much to their powers of reinvention. Their latest album ‘My Big Day’ immediately charted at number 3 in the UK, but that is no real

surprise – with a Number 1 album for “So Long, See You Tomorrow”, 4 gold certified albums (100,000+ sales each), more than 1 billion streams, a Mercury Prize nomination, and an Ivor Novello Award under their belt! They can now add Saturday headliner at Deer Shed to the

list, a much-anticipated debut for the Festival and the DS team!

Joining Bombay Bicycle Club are northern musical pioneers The Coral. First coming to prominence with 2002 Mercury nominated Album ‘Dreaming of You’, they have consistently released new original music their latest album release, September 2023’s Sea of Mirrors,

which saw them described by Louder than Bombs as “One of the best British bands of the last 20 years; perfect under North Yorkshire skies in the Friday headline slot.

Returning to the Deer Shed mainstage (but this time as the Sunday headliner) is Brit-Nominee CMAT. Hot off the heels of releasing her second album ‘Crazymad, For Me’, and recent performances on Jools Holland and The Graham Norton Show, this will be her first UK festival headline and the Deer Shed team are both honoured and excited to have her back.

Special guests BC Camplight will be joining Deer Shed, fresh for releasing their recent album ‘The Last Rotation Of Earth’ and headline shows at London Shepherd’s Bush Empire and Manchester’s Albert Hall. The Go! Team is welcomed back after their last performance at the Festival 12 years ago. After a busy season playing Glastonbury, Coachella and Primavera, energetic, London-based pan-continental, mostly-instrumental four piece Los Bitchos will be joining Deer Shed, alongside Stornoway who grace the main stage once again, this time with

their new album ‘Dig The Mountain’.

King Creosote (aka Kenny Anderson) returns to Deer Shed after his last performance at

Baldersby Park seven years ago. Joining him is Jalen Ngonda, one of the most captivating

performers on today’s soul scene, (proclaimed by The Guardian as a one to watch, in

September 2023.), and Deer Shed favourite, John Francis Flynn.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying beats of KOKOKO! And their DIY electronic

instruments crafted from recycled materials and Nana Benz du Togo, all the way from Togo.

South London’s Fat Dog (who’ve been supporting Deer Shed favourites Yard Act) will be

playing Baldersby Park for the first time and Liz Lawrence (having recently supported Lucy

Dacus, Bloc Party and Bombay Bicycle Club) will be returning once again. Also welcomed

back is Brighton-based artist Bess Atwell, alongside debuts from Personal Trainer,

MadMadMad, Viji and Picture Parlour. The line up will also see LYR, led by poet laureate

Simon Armitage, plus Deadletter, Katherine Priddy, Flamingods and Pillow Queens.

Also on the Deer Shed music line up:

Aayushi, Annie Dressner , Baba Ali , Blue Bendy, Brown Horse, Cerys Hafana, Chalk, Chiedu Oraka, Dana Gavanski, Dominie Hooper, Ellur, Frankie Archer, Frozemode, Group Listening, Home Counties, Jacob Alon, Jessica Winter, Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand, Katie Gregson – McLeod, Lily Lyons, Lizzie No, MadMadMad, MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW, Melin Melyn, Morgan Harper-Jones, Nature Kids, Niki Stevens, O., Oneda, Our Man in the Field, Picture Parlour, Tapir!, tinyumbrellas, Trout, The Itch, The Tubs, Two Canoes, Viji, Ziyad

Al-Samman, Across The Tracks (DJ), Rory Hoy (DJ), Get In Her Ears (Dj)

Comedy & Shows

Deer Shed are very excited to have The Horne Section as their comedy headliner. The six headed comedy band includes five outstanding musicians and one non-musical stand-up.

They have two series of their own Channel 4 TV show, an iTunes-chart-topping podcast and now they’re tuning up their instruments once more to play some live shows. “Britain’s Funniest Band” (The Guardian) have made appearances on The Last Leg (Channel 4), Peter Crouch’s Year-Late Euros (BBC One), they are Dictionary Corner regulars on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the only band to ever host Never Mind The Buzzcocks. There’ll be comedy, songs, enthusiastic dancing, and a lot of mucking about in their brand-new show from the hugely talented band and Alex Horne, the creator and co-host of the BAFTA and National Comedy Award Winning Taskmaster.

Joining them are Shaparak Khorsandi, Andrew Maxwell, Sikisa, and Abandoman – some amazing new shows make their Deer Shed debut & old favourites return…

Also on the comedy bill are:

Felicity Ward, Athena Kugblenu , Lorna Rose Treen, Josh Weller, Taskmaster: Education, Lorraine Bowen, Anna Hale, Su Mi, Olaf Falafel, Hayley Ellis, Jonnie One Biscuit, The Pitch, Katie Pritchard, Ada Campe, Bean Spillers, Kirsty’s Poptastic Piano Singalong, Junior Jungle, Soup Group, Mr Sleepy Bum, She Choir Presents Sunday Morning Assembly, Kapow Wrestling

Literary & Spoken Word

This year the new dedicated Buckendz Stage will welcome a truly brilliant bunch, including Andy Burnham, Vanessa Kisuule, Simon Armitage, John Niven & Aniefiok Ekpoudom

Joining them are Dr.Jenessa Williams , Anna Doble, Njambi McGrath, Katherine O’Shea, Olaf Falafel, Rima Ahmed, Dave Simpson, Alan Leach’s Family Fun Quiz, Martyn Bedford, LIVEwire Poetry, Leeds Trinity University Soundtrack to My Life Podcast, Writing Big Ideas: New Novelists & Writing Big Ideas: Performance & Prose

Science

The science tent is partnering with Kielder Observatory and their amazing astronomers to bring the festival loads of new space-themed activities this summer, including planet making, rocket launching, solar observing, a planetarium and meteorite clay modelling to name a few. They will also welcome back many of the science tent staples including: AI album covers, recycled water rockets, synth building with 555 timers, Gizmobots, escape boxes, laser maze, tape loop lab, divkid, mylar melodies, puzzle corner, rubik’s cube workshop, VR, retro gaming and madlab soldering.

Workshops

Catering for a broad range of interests and ages, the workshop programme has something for everyone. Rolling with the Retro Futures theme, 2024 will have Alien Teddies, Alien Spaceships, Alien or Disguise Masks, Space Helmets and Alien Heads, Rocket Take Off, 3-2-1 Blast off – plus Bespoke Giftbags, Cigar Box Guitar Jamming, Ra Ra Skirts and so much more!

Outdoor Arts

The arts and the great outdoors are a match made in heaven, which is why there will be lots of magical happenings across Baldersby Park this year – including theatre, musician walkabouts and site installations, including pop-up interactive dance shows. The Flash Mob is back – dancing to Huddle Formation from The Go! Team, plus Kitsch And Sync dance theatre, Thunk It Theatre storytellers and puppet making, Back Chat Brass Band and on-site messenger service Dear Post.

Sport

From Wrestling and American Football, to slacklining and Nerf Guns, Deer Shed have a whole host of fun and games for you this summer!

Their 2024 sports arena will include: Leeds Chargers American Football, Yorkshire Assassins Flag Football, Slacklining, KAPOW Wrestling Workshop & Demos, Nerf Gun Arena, Kayaking, LS10 Skateboard & BMX Sessions, Football Slalom, Space Cadet Bootcamp, Space Moon Hoppers, That Classic Game of Football, Hola Your Hula, Ladder Golf, Skip to the Beat, DSF Rounders Crew, Easy Riders (U5’s), Do It Yourself Sports and Ball On A String!

Under 5’s

It’s important that even the youngest Deer Shedders enjoy their weekend just as much as the older members of the family; so Deer Shed have put together all sorts of activities for their favourite youngsters. From the ever-popular Feral Farm and mud kitchen, to mini raves and messy play – they’ve gone LARGE on their little people programme. They are excited to be joined by Mosh Tots, Baby Rock Sampler, Story Craft Theatre, The Play Tent & Born of The Forest.

Wellbeing

Wild Swimming, ice bath plunges, Tai Chi, yoga and gong bath sessions – there’s loads on offer at Deer Shed to help you unwind, relax and feel wonderful. Fenwick Ridley Sauna Master and Ice Swimmer is back, Brass Monkey Ice Baths, Wild Swimming with Emma Estrella and charity Blue Tonic, Paddleboarding, yoga, running and more!

Wilderwild

From pottery and woodcraft workshops – to yoga raves, fireside singalongs and twilight kayaking adventures – prepare to discover something wild in the woods. New for 2024, there’s a dedicated Wilderwild Stage, surrounded by towering trees and the gentle sounds of flowing water, to soak in the magic of live music and wellness. Lots of favourites return, including late night campfire sessions, tree climbing, and Tinkertown City of Play.

Cinema

It’s showtime! The festival will be showing some absolute classics – like The Greatest Showman (back by VERY popular demand) and Back To The Future (to fit with the Retro Futures theme this summer). Deer Shed will also be partnering with the London International Animation Festival to bring you a whole host of wonderful, playful shorts – perfect for the whole family.

For the full 2024 programme line up please visit our website:

https://www.deershedfestival.com/lineup2024

An innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed Festival is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed will take place on 26-29 July 2024 – tickets are on sale now