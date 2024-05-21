All square this summer as vibrant new events programme announced

New look City Square in Leeds is set to host an exciting outdoor events programme this summer.

The square, which has been transformed by one of the city’s most ambitious ever transport projects, will be the setting for a brand new Thor’s Tipi bar, monthly artisan market and a line-up of family-friendly activities as well a big screen showing some of the season’s biggest sporting highlights.

Starting in June, the events space will see Thor’s providing a selection of cocktails and street food, along with giant outdoor games, easels, ice cream and soft drinks for children and local bands and artists performing live music each week.

The new big screen, part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will also be showing huge sporting events including Wimbledon, The Olympics and The Tour de France.

Amanda Monaghan, director at Thor’s said: We’re so excited to have our first ever Thor’s Summer residency in Leeds. We’ll be hosting brilliant summer parties, showcasing the best of sport on the big screen and entertaining families – all within our tipi wonderland on City Square. It’s going to be a glorious Summer in Leeds!

In addition to Thor’s, City Square will also welcome a new monthly artisan village from Little Bird Made from July, complementing the recently announced market on Briggate.

Jackie Crozier managing director of Little Bird Made said: Having previously lived in Leeds for 10 years and having organised a number of events in the city, it feels like coming home. Bringing people together by creating a fun space where they can hang out, eat and shop has been our mission ever since I founded the company in 2018 and what better place to do it than City Square.

The announcement of the new summer events marks the conclusion of the City Square improvement works, which have seen a new traffic free gateway to the city created along with an impressive new pedestrianised space.

As well as serving as an urban events location, the City Square scheme also encourages more walking, cycling and use of public transport as part of the wider Connecting Leeds transport improvement project.

New seating has also been added to the square, allowing people to enjoy the space over the summer.

Future events and activity will be planned to make the most of the new space, with the council keen to gather feedback and evaluation follow this summer’s programme.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and sustainable development, said: When we set out on the journey to transform City Square, the long term vision was to create a modern, welcoming, pedestrian friendly gateway to the city where people could come together and enjoy the best of Leeds. We also wanted City Square to be a symbolic and stand-out example of our ambition to transform the city’s transport network, reduce congestion and improve air quality. This summer, we will see all that work come to fruition, when the square welcomes a programme of events for all ages and we take another huge step toward a cleaner, greener and more sustainable city centre.

Thor’s Tipi will be on City Square from June 14 until September 8 and, along with the artisan village, will be delivered at no cost to the council.

Other events scheduled for City Square over the coming year include the installation of a new artwork, the Yorkshire Sustainability Festival as well as Light Night Leeds and Christmas events later in the year.