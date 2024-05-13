Council refers itself to housing regulator to boost standards

North Yorkshire Council has referred itself to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) as it works to improve its compliancy as a landlord.

The Social Housing (Regulations) Act 2023, which came into force on April 1, 2024 brought with it new regulatory standards placing emphasis on decent homes, tenant safety, tenant engagement, transparency and a duty on landlords to highlight any areas of non-compliance to the regulator.

The act’s new and updated requirements include more frequent surveys both inside and outside of properties, annual tenant satisfaction surveys and consideration of tenants’ diverse needs and vulnerabilities.

While North Yorkshire is compliant in several areas of activity, it has recognised that work needs to be done to meet all elements of the act and officers are now talking to the regulator around plans to improve services for tenants.

Last year, social housing services from three former councils were brought together as part of local government reorganisation and the launch of North Yorkshire Council.

The new regulations provide an opportunity to introduce a programme of service improvements based on these requirements and industry best practice.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for community development, Nic Harne, said: This new act provides the chance to provide the best services and quality of housing for our residents. As the landlord for almost 8,500 homes, we welcome the changes it brings. It provides us with a framework for improvement as we create a unified housing management service. We have already done a great deal of work to comply with the new legislation, including introducing a new a Housing Revenue Account Business Plan. This provides both funding to undertake improvements to homes as well as the chance to bring in future improvements in the way we work. We have fully restructured the service and have improvement plans in place. The safety and quality of our homes is our priority, and we encourage any tenants with any concerns about their homes to contact us directly. We are committed to providing excellent services, being open and involving tenants in the journey of improvement we are on,

In referring itself to the RSH and sharing its draft improvement framework, North Yorkshire Council is demonstrating transparency and has asked the regulator to provide guidance for more improvements.

The regulator will be fully briefed on areas where improvement is needed, and the council’s planned activities and timescales for introducing new measures.