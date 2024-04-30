Two new DalesBus routes connect with Leeds-Settle-Carlisle line

Two summer bus services are opening up Swaledale and Wensleydale to visitors travelling on the Leeds-Settle-Carlisle line, providing links into the Yorkshire Dales National Park every Sunday.

Northern DalesBus 830 starts on 5 May 2024 picking up passengers at Ribblehead Station, within sight of the world-famous viaduct, and calling at Hawes before tackling the breathtaking Buttertubs Pass into Swaledale, visiting the picturesque villages of Muker, Gunnerside and Reeth on the way to the historic town of Richmond.

The bus will connect at Ribblehead with the 9.09am train departure from Leeds and return in good time to connect with the early evening train home.

Meanwhile, Wensleydale Explorer Bus 857 launched on 21st April, providing a service from Garsdale Station to Hawes, Askrigg (the original home of All Creatures Great and Small) and Castle Bolton (for historic Bolton Castle). It provides great opportunities to visit the many attractions of Wensleydale, including Wensleydale Creamery and the Dales Countryside Museum in Hawes. The first morning bus from Garsdale Station connects with both the 9.09am train from Leeds and the 9.24am train from Carlisle. The bus service provides several return options, with a final departure to the station from Hawes at 6.10pm. In addition, from 2nd June, the Wensleydale Explorer Bus will also connect with the 11.16am train departure from Leeds giving the opportunity for an afternoon visit to Hawes.

Northern DalesBus 830 and Wensleydale Explorer Bus 857 are part of the DalesBus network, managed by the Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company, a subsidiary of charity Friends of the Dales. Both bus services run every Sunday until 20th October and are supported by the Friends of the Settle Carlisle Line and the Settle Carlisle Railway Development Company.

The Wensleydale Explorer Bus combines with the recently improved Garsdale Station Shuttle service on Monday to Saturday to provide six return journeys between Garsdale Station and Hawes every day of the week all summer.

Single fares on all these services are just £2 for any journey, and there is no need to pre-book so you can simply turn up and go.

John Carey from the Friends of the Settle Carlisle Line said: Whilst our railway line passes through undoubtedly one of the most scenic areas of the country, the relative isolation of the stations makes onward exploration difficult but for connecting public transport”. He added that “Integrated transport is amongst one of the key aims of the Friends.

Pete Myers, Chair of Settle Carlisle Railway Development Company said: We are delighted to be able support these DalesBus services which open up the Yorkshire Dales National Park to our passengers on the Leeds-Settle-Carlisle line. These services enable people to use public transport and reduce car congestion in the National Park, providing a more sustainable and green way to visit our beautiful countryside.

Timetable leaflets providing additional information together with a series of free guided walks are available at stations along the Leeds-Settle-Carlisle line and online via the DalesBus website at www.dalesbus.org and the Settle Carlisle Railway Development Company website at www.settle-carlisle.co.uk