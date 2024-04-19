York Police investigate suspected corrosive substance attack

Police are investigating a suspected corrosive substance attack on a man aged in his 30s, who has been taken to hospital with serious burn injuries to his back.

Police say that they believe it to have been an isolated and targeted incident with no wider threat to the public.

The incident happened at an address on Fossway in York and was reported at about 12.30am on Friday 19 April 2024.

Ambulance and fire crews attended the scene along with the police.

A police cordon remains in place around the address while enquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident are urged to come forward as soon as possible.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12240067920 when providing details.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident. She has been taken into custody for questioning.