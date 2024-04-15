It’s about a woman who decides to leave her life to live as a sheep.

Or is it about the search for human connection?

Sheep facts, tail waggling and frollicking.

A rave, an office party and of course a field.

It’s a show for anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider.

Thu 25th April – Rural Arts, Thirsk

Ruth Berkoff is from Leeds. Although she loved acting as a child, it wasn’t until she was 30 that she started pursuing it, training in contemporary circus at Circomedia in Bristol then in theatre and clown with Philippe Gaulier in France.

Since coming back to Yorkshire she’s built up a career as an actor, playing the pantomime Dame with Rural Arts for 4 years, winning bronze in World Monologue Games 2021 and being selected as top finalist in Actress Universe 2022.

In 2022 Ruth was awarded DYCP funding by the Arts Council to progress towards theatre making so she teamed up with Swansea based Volcano Theatre, artistic director Georgia Murphy and musician / composer Isolde Freeth-Hale to make The Beauty of Being Herd.

The Beauty of Being Herd follows Hannah as she says goodbye to life as she knows it, to live instead as a sheep.

