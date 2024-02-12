Man in court after warrant operation in Ripon pub

A man has appeared in court charged with drug offences after a warrant operation at a Ripon pub.

The man in his 20s was charged with possession with intent to supply class-A and class-B drugs after he was arrested along with a man in his 50s on Friday (9 February 2024). He was remanded and appeared before York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (10 February 2024).

The man in his 50s has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The class-A charge relates to cocaine and the class-B charge relates to cannabis.

