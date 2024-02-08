Selby District Green Party announce Angela Oldershaw as their Parliamentary Candidate for Selby

SELBY DISTRICT GREEN PARTY announces Angela Oldershaw as Parliamentary Candidate for Selby in the forthcoming General Election

Angela Oldershaw has been selected as the Green Party Parliamentary Candidate for the new Selby constituency in the next General Election, expected later this year.

A former Geography teacher with a degree in Agriculture, Angela has lived and worked in Yorkshire for nearly 30 years. She now lives in Allerton Bywater in the west of the constituency, and is a passionate advocate for the environment with a practical approach to tackling issues in the local area.

In the past year Angela has successfully campaigned against damaging planning decisions, worked with local authorities to instigate new tree planting, engaged in restorative street art projects plus Canal & Rivers Trust projects in the area. In addition to supporting and organising such initiatives through petitions and representation, Angela is not afraid to get her hands dirty in order to stand up for people’s concerns in the community.

She can be found picking litter in Kippax and Methley, surveying nestboxes on Brayton Barff, planting bulbs with the Allerton In Bloom team or laying hedges with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Angela is committed to the compassionate and ethical ideals of the Green Party and has no companies, shares or business donors to answer to. She is a family carer who actively volunteers her time to improve the environment for the collective well-being of her community.

Angela says:

“The stunning physical regeneration of our post-industrial landscape, with its nature reserves, parks, woodlands, wetlands and waterways is matched by the resilience and adaptability of its people. Local pride and community spirit are evident in the many sporting, creative and environmental groups active in the district.”

“If elected, in addition to working for the continued social and economic health of our region, I will very much champion our rich cultural heritage. By supporting outreach by Selby Abbey, music in the Town Hall, and groups such as the Sherburn & Villages Community Trust, the Wombles and Strider groups, I will strive to help make Selby a clean, green, co-operative district.”

“I am keen to listen to and work with all members of the community to provide reliable public transport, great local services and support for all ages. Together we can make Selby district a healthy place in which we can not only survive, but thrive!”

If you are interested in finding out more about the Green Party or want to help Angela during the election campaign please email contact@selby.greenparty.org.uk.