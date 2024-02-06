The Hunchback of Notre Dame – The Musical

The bells of Ripon Cathedral were ringing out on Saturday to welcome the Harrogate Phoenix Players and the cast of their forthcoming musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

It is nearly five years since a devastating fire broke out in the roof space of the medieval Cathedral of Notre Dame, and as a moving gesture of solidarity, Ripon Cathedral screened the 1923 silent film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, accompanied by organ music to raise funds for the repair of the famous Paris landmark.

Now, over 100 years after the film was made, Quasimodo, Esmeralda, Archdeacon Dom Frollo, Clopin Trouillefou and the dashing Captain Phoebus de Martin have returned to Ripon Cathedral for a photoshoot displaying the lavish and colourful costumes for the show. Visitors were surprised to see gypsies, priests, peasants and prostitutes and of course, the Hunchback himself in and around the Cathedral and the Bell Tower.

Sandra Martin, a professional costume designer who has TV programmes Frannie Langton and the Hanging Pole to her credit and has also worked extensively with the RSC is responsible for creating a world of characters from 13th century Paris.

The breathtaking, heart-stopping musical is based on the epic novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo and features award-winning songs from the Disney animated film of the same name.

The Harrogate Phoenix Players are delighted to be the first to bring The Hunchback of Notre Dame to the Harrogate Theatre.

Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre box office 01423 502116 www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/the-hunchback-of-notre-dame.

The Harrogate Phoenix Players are sponsored by Rudding Park Hotel and Simon Graeme Auto Services and are proud to support Martin House Children’s Hospice.