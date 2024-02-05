Deer Shed Festival announces 2nd wave bookings for 2024

King Creosote is one of the artists announced today, joining the Deer Shed 2024 Line Up

Deer Shed Festival 2024

26th – 29th July 2024

Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire (15 mins from Ripon and around 25 mins from Harrogate)

https://deershedfestival.com

Artists announced include:

King Creosote, Jalen Ngonda, John Francis Flynn, O., Trout, Brown Horse, Annie Dresser, Melin Melyn and Two Canoes

Joining:

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral, CMAT, BC Camplight, The Go! Team, Los Bitchos, Stornoway, Fat Dog, Liz Lawrence, Bess Atwell, Personal Trainer, MadMadMad, Viji, Picture Parlour, Baba Ali, Home Counties, The Tubs, Frozemode, Blue Bendy, Tapir!, Cerys Hafana, Dominie Hooper

The Deer Shed team say they are also delighted to reveal their First Comedy Headliner ‘The Horne Section’

King Creosote (aka Kenny Anderson) returns to Deer Shed after his last performance at Baldersby Park seven years ago.

This time he’s bringing his new album ‘I, Des’, in collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and co-producer Derek O’Neill, aka Des Lawson. This album digs deep into his previous work – revisiting and recycling lyrics, home-made tapes, half-spun songs- and continues his quest to navigate mortality, ardour, stormy waters, and the East Neuk of Fife.

Anderson has long had an affinity for joining forces with other musicians, including his 90s bluegrass punk rabbles the Skuobhie Dubh Orchestra and Khartoum Heroes; insurgent pop cabal The Fence Collective (James Yorkston, KT Tunstall, HMS Ginafore, The Pictish Trail); indie-folk supergroup the Burns Unit (Emma Pollock, Karine Polwart, Sushil Dade) and has also collaborated with Jon Hopkins on Diamond Mine. He’s equally commanding whether playing at London’s Barbican or serenading fans in the fishing pubs and pottery shops of Crail – or at North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival!

Also added to the line up is Jalen Ngonda, one of the most captivating performers on today’s soul scene, (proclaimed by The Guardian as a one to watch, in September 2023.) At 28, his experience reads more like that of a seasoned veteran: He has performed at New York City’s Summer Stage Festival, Picktathon, Newport Folk Festival, opened for Laura Mvula and Lauryn Hill at the Montreal Jazz Festival and sold-out houses in Germany, the UK and Switzerland. Now with a pair of widely revered singles under his belt at his new home, Daptone Records, Jalen prepares for the release of his debut LP, Come Around and Love Me. A much anticipated return for the Deer Shed team (last gracing their stages at Deer Shed 8!)

Joining Jalen Ngonda is Deer Shed favourite John Francis Flynn. His debut solo album captivated Deer Shed crowds in 2022, delivering tales old & new, wrapped by traditional instrumentation. Now he’s back with his second album ‘Look Over The Wall, See The Sky’, which has been nominated for Irish Album of The Year 2023. John Francis Flynn is currently on tour and his recent gig at The Brudenell Social Club in Leeds sold out; this is no surprise to the Deer Shed team, who can’t wait to hear his new material.

Deer Shed say they are also very excited to reveal their first comedy headliner, The Horne Section. The six-headed comedy band includes five outstanding musicians and one non-musical stand-up. They have two series of their own Channel 4 TV show, an iTunes-chart-topping podcast and now they’re tuning up their instruments once more to play some live shows. “Britain’s Funniest Band” (The Guardian) have made appearances on The Last Leg (Channel 4), Peter Crouch’s Year-Late Euros (BBC One), they are Dictionary Corner regulars on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the only band to ever host Never Mind The Buzzcocks. There’ll be comedy, songs, enthusiastic dancing, and a lot of mucking about in their brand-new show from the hugely talented band and Alex Horne, the creator and co-host of the BAFTA and National Comedy Award winning Taskmaster.

Also announced today are artists O., Trout, Brown Horse, Annie Dresser, Melin Melyn and Two Canoes – with more music and a full comedy line up coming soon.

An innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed Festival is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.