Kendall’s Farm Butchers snaps up local young farmers prime lambs

Kendall’s Farm Butchers in Pateley Bridge and Harrogate has snapped up a brace of prize-winning prime lambs, one a supreme champion, both shown by two local farming brothers in the young handlers show at CCM Skipton Auction Mart’s recent annual Christmas primestock highlight.

Oliver Marshall, 11-year-old son of Rob and Sarah Marshall, of Monk Ing Farm, Dacre, claimed the young handlers’ championship with an all-black home-bred Beltex lamb, with elder brother Thomas finishing runner-up in the same show class.

Oliver, a pupil at Dacre Braithwaite Primary School, saw his title winner, recipient of the Hannah Brown Memorial Trophy, presented annually by her parents, Leyburn’s Martin and Val Brown in honour of their late daughter, go under the hammer at a show-topping £260 when claimed by Kendall’s Farm Butchers’ owner Paul Kendall, who also invested a further £200 in 12-year-old brother Thomas’s lamb, another Beltex. He attends Nidderdale High School in Pateley Bridge.

Third generation butcher Paul said: The Marshall family has been regular customers since year dot. Both their boys are local up-and-coming young farmers who represent the very future of farming and I was keen to support them and delighted to buy their lambs. Both are now available as lamb roasts, plus all the other popular cuts, at Kendall’s two shops in High Street, Pateley Bridge, and Skipton Road, Harrogate.

The business has now been joined by a fourth generation of the family in his daughter Francesca.

Established in 1967, Kendall’s Farm Butchers has won multiple awards with its products at both regional and national level, most notably its famous pork pies, of which there remains a stable of over 20 different flavours – and which have even found their way to customers not only nationwide, but as far afield as Australia.

Kendall’s is also committed to a long-standing local supply ethos.