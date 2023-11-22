Protest against Ripon Cathedral development plans

On Saturday, 25 November 2023, protesters will come together, from midday, to show their opposition to development proposals of Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, 25 November 2023, midday – Ripon Minster Gardens

Ref Planning Application No 22/04808/FULMAJ,Construction of annex to provide support facilities for Ripon Cathedral on Harrogate Borough Council Planning Portal

What do they want to do ?

A single new build on Minster Gardens/ near to the Ripon Courthouse, comprising: Cathedral Shop – 33m² Meeting room/education – 95m² Toilets – disabled/infant changing, female and male, changing Places toilet – 70 m² Refectory– 144m² Servery/ kitchen 50 m ² Song school/ Robe Store – 137m ² Staff rooms – 39m ² Community space/meeting room -99 m² Store – 103 m ²



Jenni Holman said: Back in April I first organised a petition because there was no discernible opposition to the plan by the cathedral to build an annexe on Minster Gardens. This demonstration is being held because campaigners feel they are still not being heard. We feel that the cathedral have disengaged from us and our very real concerns. The cathedral has put forward plans to build an annexe on Minster Gardens, public park across the road from the cathedral which involves chopping down 11 mature trees, including a veteran beech tree. There doesn’t seem to be the recognition of the vital importance of mature, nye on 200 year old in one case, trees. They usually respond with a set piece quoting their intention of planting a number of new trees. Our position is that the cathedral already owns many buildings and land, which they have deemed unsuitable for a number of reasons, which to my mind aren’t large enough problems not to be resolved. No one is saying that they shouldn’t have the facilities they require just not there!

