Queen Mary’s School Pupils Shine at the Ripon Young Musician of the Year Competition

Pupils from Queen Mary’s School, located between Ripon and Thirsk, achieved notable success at the recent Ripon Young Musician of the Year Competition including a pupil who was awarded Most Promising Instrumentalist.

Year 6 pupil and Ripon Cathedral Chorister, Evalyn Webster secured first position in the Years 5 and 6 woodwind, brass and percussion category with a captivating performance of Morceau de Concours by Fauré. Evalyn was then invited to perform again at the evening concert at St John’s Church, Sharow where she was awarded the cup for Most Promising Instrumentalist, a recognition presented by the Mayor of Ripon.

Reflecting on her achievement, Evalyn expressed: It was such a surprise and an honour to receive the award.

The successes continued with other Highly Commended performances from pupils across the school, including Year 6 pupils Nancy J and Florence B who received highly commended in both the duet and Years 5 and 6 categories and Year 10 pupils Scarlet H and Carolina F were also recognised with commendations for their performances.

Celebrating the achievements of its pupils, Queen Mary’s School takes pride in announcing that their Music Scholarship and Senior Choristership applications are now open for children in the area.

With outstanding Music and Choral provision, Queen Mary’s School provides exceptional performing opportunities, showcasing its commitment to nurturing musical talent. Notable performances have included Mary Poppins Jr., the opera Dido and Aeneas, Fauré’s Requiem, and the Chapel Choir’s 43rd consecutive performance of Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols.