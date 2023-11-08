Teenage Boy Dies Following Stabbing, Horsforth, Leeds

Police in Leeds have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy died following a stabbing.

Officers were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm on 7 November 2023, after a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured.

Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition. It was later confirmed that he had died.

Police put a cordons in place in the area while forensic examinations took place. A teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim’s family have been informed.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life. We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will will have on the community locally. Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.

Witnesses are urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0952 of 7/11.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.