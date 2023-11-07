Lord Mayor to lead 2023 Act of Remembrance in Leeds

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Al Garthwaite, warmly invites all Leeds communities to join her at Victoria Gardens on Sunday 12 November, as she leads the city’s Act of Remembrance.

Originally instituted to remember those lost in the First World War, the Remembrance Sunday service is held every year on the second Sunday in November (the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on 11 November).

Today, the service commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian men and women of two world wars and all the conflicts in 1945. This year’s event also marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the Korean War in 1953.

The Leeds Act of Remembrance will be held on Sunday 12 November. At 10.50, a procession will leave Leeds Civic Hall, and as is tradition, fall in behind a parade of ex-servicemen and women, veterans’ organisations, and current serving military personnel, who will lead the march to the war memorial from Rossington Street at 10.30.

Amongst those joining the Lord Mayor in the parade will be the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Helen Thomson, Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council, and the Leeds Children’s Mayor, 10-year-old, Mohammed Hussein.

A multi-faith service at the war memorial will be led by the Bishop of Kirkstall, the Right Rev Arun Arora and shown on two big screens to allow members of the public who are not near the front to watch the proceedings.

At 11am, attendees will join the rest of the nation in a two-minute silence, which will be preceded by a bugler sounding the Last Post.

Following the service, the Lord Mayor and civic representatives will proceed to Millennium Square, where a salute and march past will take place.