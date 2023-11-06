Northallerton man guilty of 16 child sex offences

Raymond Mackley’s offences only came to light when one of his victims disclosed it to a family member, that she had been abused by him as a child and had kept it secret for year – his offending spanned multiple years.

The Northallerton man has been jailed for child sex offences.

Raymond Douglas Mackley, 81, of The Green, Romanby

Found guilty of 16 child sex offences

Sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by Teesside Crown Court on 6 November 2023

Was a trusted adult who abused that trust for his own sexual gratification

He stood trial in September and was found guilty by jury of eight counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of sexual assault against a child under 13, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Gillian Gowling of Northallerton CID, said: Mackley carried out a blatant and sickening series of offences against his victims over several years, yet maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, showing no remorse for what he had done. The victims have shown great bravery in coming forward and providing the evidence that led to his conviction. They have lived with the secrecy of the abuse for many years and were initially reluctant to report it to the police, believing that nothing could be done or they wouldn’t be believed. The abuse and the burden of secrecy they carried has had a lasting impact on their lives that continues to this day. I hope the outcome helps them to put the past behind them, knowing that they were believed, that justice has been done, and that the only person responsible for this abuse is now behind bars. If you are a victim of sexual abuse, please do not suffer in silence, please report what is happening to you, whether it’s happening now or if it happened in the past. We will investigate thoroughly. Your information may also help to protect other people from abuse.

Mackley was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.