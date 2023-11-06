JLS set to kick off the 2024 Wild Live Concert series at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Britain’s most successful boyband, JLS, are set to kick off the 2024 Wild Live Concert series at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The 2008 X Factor finalists will thrill crowds as the finale of the spectacular new Wild Live line-up next summer.

JLS, whose first four albums went multi platinum, will perform songs like ‘Everybody in Love’ and ‘Beat Again’.

Visitors attending the Wild Live `Concert Series can look forward to a pulsating evening filled with live music, food, and drinks in a breath-taking natural setting. More acts will be announced in the coming months.

The gigs have become a renowned and anticipated summer fixture with a host of previous stars – from Olly Murs and The Vamps to Ronan Keating – entertaining sell-out crowds in a month of unrivalled entertainment.

John Minion, CEO of the park at Auckley, near Doncaster: We are so excited to have JLS as our main act for Wild Live next year,” Our summer concerts have always been a highlight, and next year promises to be even more exceptional. JLS is just the beginning of an extraordinary line-up we have in store. The overwhelming number of pre-registrations for JLS speaks volumes about the excitement surrounding this event and we can’t wait to unveil more incredible artists soon.

The iconic boyband will bring their high energy show to the 175-acre park, having previously sold over six million records; two million live tickets; being the first X Factor act to win a BRIT Award, five MOBO Awards, four Digital Music Awards and three Urban Music Awards. They have headlined London’s O2 an incredible 20 times.

Concert goers also get to spend the day at the award-winning park before the concert.

YWP, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers a unique walk-through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare animals such as, Amur Leopards, Black Rhinos, and the world’s largest group of Polar Bears.

Tickets for JLS are on sale now via the park’s website www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com