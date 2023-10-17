New company to spark success for independent hotels across Yorkshire

A new hotel management company, NorSpark, has officially launched today to help independent hotel owners spark success and create more profitable hotel businesses across Yorkshire.

With challenges such as inflation and rising energy costs, recruiting and retaining staff, sustainability and net zero targets, understanding digital marketing and technology facing the hospitality sector, independent hotel owners are struggling to cope, with 10% of businesses in the sector filing for administration in the last year.

NorSpark has been created by the senior leadership team of Cedar Court Hotels, Yorkshire’s largest independent hotel group, with a proven track record and bringing 50 years’ combined experience to help other hotel owners run their businesses smoothly and profitably, and officially launches today at the Independent Hotel Show at Olympia, London.

Managing Director, Wayne Topley, who will remain in his current role as Managing Director of Cedar Court Hotels is at the helm, bringing his 30 years’ of industry experience to NorSpark. Wayne will be supported by a specialist, highly experienced team, including Commercial Director, Emily Cox, who has worked for Cedar Court Hotels for eight years and Director of Sales, Nick Laing who has spent five years at Cedar Court Hotels and worked previously at the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

On a mission to run hotels with the same with the same energy, skill and passion they dedicate to their own, NorSpark will operate the full hotel business including HR, operations, all commercial activity, sales & marketing, compliance, finance, and property/asset management.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director of NorSpark said: Our aim is to deliver unparalleled results for our clients by going beyond hotel operations and developing lasting partnerships built on trust, open communication, and a shared vision. I am very excited to be bringing the skills of our amazing team to help other hotel owners overcome the challenges facing our industry and spark success.

NorSpark will hold an official launch event in Leeds on 15 November 2023.

For more information visit: www.norspark.co.uk