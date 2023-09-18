Silicon Yorkshire hosts Harrogate social event to bring tech community together

Silicon Yorkshire, one of the fastest growing tech communities in the North, will host its next drinks evening in Harrogate, strategically moving the event to North Yorkshire to bring more people from the tech, digital and IT sectors together.

Taking place on Thursday 26 October from 6pm – 11pm at Manahatta, off the ginnel in Harrogate, those registering to attend will be welcomed with a complimentary drink before having the chance to meet with like-minded professionals.

With a purpose to bring people together to ignite intelligent conversation, gather special interest groups, share news, and generate opportunities for everyone, it is anticipated that this event will attract upwards of 150 people.

Chairman of Silicon Yorkshire, Geoff Shepherd, comments: Rather than stick to Leeds, as many business communities seem to do, we want to be more inclusive. Choosing to host our events in other towns and cities throughout the region helps us to do this and attracts people that may otherwise not attend. Silicon Yorkshire is all about bringing people together, wherever you’re based. Given the success of our last event in Harrogate, we look forward to welcoming those that work in the IT, digital and tech sector in and around the town, as well as regular contributors and members of the group.

Attracting 3,000 pre-registrations before launch, Silicon Yorkshire brings professionals from start-up, scale-up and more established businesses from technology ecosystems throughout Yorkshire together. The group has ambitions to become the largest and most active tech community in the UK.

For more details about Silicon Yorkshire and the growing community of tech specialists please visit: https://www.siliconyorkshire.com/.