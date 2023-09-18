Leeds Digital Careers Fair to take centre stage this September

Hosted by Leeds City Council, the free event will take place on 26 September, seeing businesses and learning providers from across the region showcasing opportunities to people who want to learn more about their next steps to a career in the digital sector.

With over 50 organisations expected to attend, including this year’s sponsors, xDesign, Leeds City College, Cognizant, British Library, and BAE Systems, visitors can access opportunities and careers information with leading digital and technology companies.

In addition to having access to some of the north’s biggest digital employers, attendees can also speak to a range of training providers offering courses such as T-levels, apprenticeships, boot camps and degree courses.

The event inspire zone will also host fascinating talks from industry leaders and have an interactive area for attendees to get involved throughout the day, offering insight into the vast range of digital career pathways.

Whatever age, academic level or background, Leeds Digital Careers Fair aims to inspire and inform all visitors about the range of digital career opportunities available to them.

Speaking ahead of the fair, Leeds City Council executive member for economy, culture and education, Councillor Jonathan Pryor, said: As an innovative and forward-thinking city, the digital economy in Leeds is booming and full of opportunities. With a wide range of companies and training providers and insightful talks from industry leaders, this year’s Leeds Digital Careers Fair is set to build on the success of last year in showcasing the many opportunities available in this fast-growing sector. The event is free, and everyone is welcome, so I encourage anyone interested in a digital career to book tickets today.

The Leeds Digital Careers fair is part of Leeds City Council’s Future Talent Plan. The aim of Future Talent Leeds is to be influenced, created, and owned by the city and be adaptable and resilient to thrive in the face of change.

The Leeds Digital Careers Fair takes place at the Leeds first direct arena on 26 September 2023, between 2 -7pm. Tickets are available online at: https://www.universe.com/events/leeds-digital-careers-fair-2023-tickets-CB6QF4