A prom-tacular evening at The Harrogate Proms

The long-awaited Harrogate Proms, in association with Equinox Financial Planning, was a considerable success with individuals from Harrogate Symphony Orchestra (HSO) and Harrogate Choral Society (HCS), together with Voices for Harrogate, passing on the immense cheque of £27,342.54 to Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC). The money raised will have a huge positive impact to your local NHS, so that HHCC can continue to enhance the experience and environment of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s (HDFT) hospitals and wider community.

Held at the Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday 24 June 2023, The Harrogate Proms was a collaboration between HSO and HCS, together with Voices for Harrogate. These funds were raised through a variety of concerts including the most noteworthy event of the year – The Harrogate Proms; a grand ensemble of classical music including a performance from soprano soloist Sarah Fox and compèred by Liz Green.

The event was meticulously planned over a period of five years with the Proms Committee first meeting with the HHCC and Volunteer Team to discuss the possibility of developing a Harrogate Proms event in 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this unfortunately placed a pause on planning and the original date was postponed.

Nevertheless, in 2022, planning for The Harrogate Proms was back on track. Rehearsals with the HSO began as well as the formation of Voices for Harrogate, a collaborative choir together with the HCS. Various community choirs and individual singers were also included, resulting in a choir ensemble of over 200 singers.

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager, says: As one of my last projects for HHCC, I am extremely proud of what we all achieved, it has been fantastic to work with the team over the years and I want to thank everyone involved. It was an incredible evening to celebrate the NHS and for us to thank the public for their support through these recent hard times. Everyone involved should feel incredibly proud of their achievement.

Bryan Western, HSO’s conductor, says: HSO have been fundraising for HHCC over the last two years. These fundraising activities have included; holding raffles at concerts and having a team running in The Knaresborough Bed Race in 2022 and 2023. HSO are delighted to announce they have raised a total of £6,000 for HHCC! HSO along with HCS and the Voices for Harrogate choir are delighted to announce The Harrogate Proms Concert raised £27,342.54 for the wonderful HHCC. Brilliant team effort for a brilliant charity.

The Harrogate Proms received phenomenal feedback from many happy guests who thoroughly enjoyed their evening of flag waving, kazoos and immersing themselves in the impressive performance. Conversations have commenced to potentially hold a similar event in the future.

The formal handover of the money raised took place on Monday 14 August 2023. This immense donation will create a lasting legacy to help enhance the provision of the NHS by funding specialist equipment, training and services, so that HHCC can continue to make life changing differences across #teamHDFT.