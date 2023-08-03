Protestors drape Rishi Sunak’s County Durham house in black fabric following commitment to oil and gas extraction

Four Greenpeace activists climbed onto the roof of the Prime Minister’s £2m manor house in North Yorkshire earlier this morning in protest at his backing for a major expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling.

After reaching the top of the building using ladders and climbing ropes, the activists unfolded 200 sq metres of oil-black fabric to cover a whole side of the luxury mansion. At the same time, two activists unfurled a banner emblazoned with the words “Rishi Sunak – Oil Profits or Our Future?” across the grass in front of the manor house.

Campaigners are warning that any new oil and gas from the North Sea will do nothing for our energy security or bills despite government rhetoric. The companies that own it will simply export it overseas, and any that is sold back to us will be done so at the international market price.