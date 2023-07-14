Repairs to begin on historic village bridge near Harrogate

Road users and pedestrians have been assured repairs to a 16th century stone bridge near Harrogate will be completed as quickly as possible.

The Grade II listed Hampsthwaite Bridge sits at the north of the village and its three arches span the River Nidd.

Following a vehicle collision in June, the bridge has been closed to traffic. Contractors will start the repairs on Monday, July 24, lasting for five weeks.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “The maintenance of our often historic bridges across the county is a huge task for our officers and unfortunately there are times when we encounter unforeseen repair work.

“On inspection of Hampsthwaite Bridge, our engineers found that the parapet has been pushed out over the edge of the bridge deck and this has damaged several of the corbels that support from beneath.

“These need to be repaired and 15 metres of the parapet taken down and rebuilt using hot mixed lime mortar.”

The bridge will be closed to traffic, cyclists and pedestrians throughout the works due to ongoing safety concerns and the fact the bridge is narrow.

Cllr Michael Harrison, who represents Hampsthwaite on North Yorkshire Council, said: “We appreciate the disruption the closure is having on road users so please be assured that our engineers have been getting plans in motion to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible. We will keep the public updated on the works as they progress.”

For full details of the closure and to view live updates, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map