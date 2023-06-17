Macmillan Charity Raceday smashes £10million milestone

York today hosted the 52nd renewal of Macmillan Charity Raceday, a partnership between York Racecourse and Macmillan Cancer Support which has evolved over five decades.

The racecourse have given their thanks to the support of so many people, both today and since its creation in 1971, the cumulative amount raised has broken through the eight-figure barrier, with over £10 million now raised.

The raceday is the biggest single fundraising event for Macmillan Cancer Support and the biggest charity raceday in British racing.

Commenting on the landmark, William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course said: Raising a milestone of £10m from Macmillan Charity Raceday is an incredible achievement and a huge tribute to the support of so many individuals and organisations, past and present. The day has evolved over its 52 years, yet at its core remains everyone contributing to create both an enjoyable raceday while raising funds for a great cause. We are both incredibly appreciative of the support so many people give to this raceday and proud of the efforts of the team who deliver it. We very much look forward to working with Macmillan on the 53rd Macmillan Charity Raceday on Saturday 15 June 2024.