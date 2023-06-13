‘A Musical Summer’ Concert by Harrogate Theatre Choir

A summer celebration of songs from the West End and Broadway

Poppleton New Community Hall: 25 June 2023 at 2.00 pm

Ripley Town Hall: 8 July 2023 at 7.30 pm

Harrogate Theatre Choir will be entertaining audiences this summer with ‘A Musical Summer’ concert.

The concert will celebrate songs from some of the world’s best loved musicals, all performed in the choir’s trademark 4-part harmonies under the leadership of musical director, Catherine Field-Leather. There are two performances, at Poppleton New Community Hall, nr York and at Ripley Town Hall, nr Harrogate, a much-loved venue for live music, theatre and cinema.

The programme will also pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim, one of the greatest American musical theatre composers of all time.

You can expect to hear a selection of songs from Broadway and West End shows West Side Story, South Pacific, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, Billy Elliot and many more in an uplifting and entertaining show of live singing and music.

Tickets are £10 for adults and FREE for Under 16s.

The Poppleton concert on Sunday 25 June 2023 begins at 2.00 pm, and refreshments are included in the ticket price.

The Ripley concert on Saturday 8 July 2023, commences at 7.30 pm. A bar will be open from 6.45 pm.

Further information: https://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/events/