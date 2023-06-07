Ripon’s historic St Wilfrid’s Procession returns for 2023

The 2023 St Wilfrid’s Procession – a celebration of the life and legacy of the patron saint of Ripon – is set to take place on Saturday, 29th July.

This popular annual event starts at approximately 13:30 at Studley Road. The spectacle will meander through the city – led by St Wilfrid on horseback – accompanied by monks, the Ripon City Band, walking groups and decorated floats to represent various businesses and organisations.

Having taken place for over 1300 years, the event is a focal point of the city’s cultural calendar and draws visitors from across the region and even internationally. It provides an exciting opportunity for the local community to come together and celebrate its shared history and traditions.

The parade will culminate at the Cathedral, but onlookers can then take advantage of a host of free entertainment in the market square, including live music, dancers, rides, face painters and several amazing entertainers.