Police say online sexual activity with children not go unnoticed, after Ripon man jailed

Ripon man guilty of using Snapchat to engage a teenage girl in sexual communications.

The defendant has pleaded guilty to the following offences, which occurred between 27 April 2023 and 16 May 2023.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kerri Jones, of North Yorkshire Police’s Online Child Abuse Team, said:

This case sends a message out to adults attempting to engage in online sexual activity with children, that this behaviour will not go unnoticed.

This is not the first time that Wesling has attempted to have sexual communications with a child. He is already a convicted ‘Registered Sex Offender’, after being found guilty of similar offences in 2019 when he was jailed for 12 months and issued with a ‘Sexual Harm Prevention Order’.

Wesling has shown blatant disregard for the law and his conditions by committing similar offences again. Despite his attempts to deny these offences when interviewed by police, the overwhelming evidence against him has resulted in him being remanded and pleading guilty at Court.