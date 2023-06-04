Vandalism in Pateley Bridge – information sought

Police are appealing for information about a spate of vandalism in Pateley Bridge.

Overnight 30 to 31 May 2023 damage was caused at the recreation ground near the youth shelter and the band stand.

Graffiti has been sprayed on the bus shelter at Station Square.

Later in the week, broken glass and bottles were left near the youth shelter and graffiti discovered in the toilets at Southlands car park.

If anybody witnessed the offences or has any information please email Mike.Spittlehouse@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230100002