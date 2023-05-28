Renewed appeal for witnesses following collision that left runner in hospital

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses and information following a collision which happened on the B6265 Grassington Road at around 7am on Wednesday 24 May between a runner and a man driving a white Ford Transit van with chevron markings on the back.

The runner, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He currently remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

The driver of the Ford Transit, a man in his thirties from Lancashire, has been assisting police with their enquiries and has been interviewed as a voluntary attendee. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Officers have renewed their appeal to any drivers who were in the area at the time, who have not yet contacted police to get in touch. They’d particularly like to speak to anyone who may have seen or captured dashcam footage of either the driver or the runner prior to the collision, or the collision itself.

If you can help the investigation please email emma.wallace@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Wallace

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230093255.