MP calls for certainty on rural solar farm plans near Scotton

Proposals to build a Solar Generation Power Plant & Substation covering 88 hectares of farmland between Scotton and Brearton are still waiting to be finalised local MP Andrew Jones has been told.

The MP had contacted the potential applicant – Gridserve – after residents contacted him concerned that they had heard nothing more about plans since July 2021.

At that time Gridserve had put an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) scoping opinion application to Harrogate Borough Council. The purpose of this was to see whether the council felt a formal EIA was necessary to accompany a detailed planning application and what the breadth of that assessment would be. The council, in its response, confirmed that a detailed EIA would be required.

Mr Jones recently wrote to Gridserve asking them for an update on their proposals. In the response they wrote: I’m afraid there has not been any material update to the status of our potential development at Scotton. If we’re in a position to proceed with the development, we will certainly be engaging in extensive further pre-application consultation on the design proposals. This is not anticipated until the earliest later this year and we will be sure to contact your office and indeed other key stakeholders as part of our consultation strategy.

Commenting Mr Jones said: People in the area need certainty on what is happening with this proposal. I want Gridserve to bring them that certainty sooner rather than later. All that we really know about the proposal is that it covers a massive area and will dominate the landscape. Surely after all this time Gridserve can decide whether it wishes to proceed and, if it does, get a formal planning application in so that its merits and otherwise can be properly debated.

Mr Jones has written to all residents in Scotton, Farnham and Breaton with an update on the issue.