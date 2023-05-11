Appeal for information following Pateley Bridge theft

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a theft in Pateley Bridge.

Two large banners advertising Covid-19 booster vaccinations at a Covid Vaccination Centre were pulled down overnight between Monday 1 May to Tuesday 2 May 2023.

The banners were located outside the pharmacy on Pateley Bridge High Street and on Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall at Park Road.

The banners were bright yellow and measured approximately 1 metre x 2 metres.

Anybody with information about this crime can email bill.hickson@northyorkshire.police.uk, call 101, or report on-line at www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference 12230080065.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 or online at the Crimestoppers website.