Care Worker Raises over £3.5K for Cancer Research

Jodie Jessop, Deputy Manager at Windsor Court care home in Wetherby, raised over £3500 for Cancer Research UK when she completed the London Marathon 2023, running 26.2 miles.

Jodie chose to fundraise for Cancer Research UK in honour of her mum, who was diagnosed with breast cancer around 20 years ago. Jodie said: My mum endured harsh treatment that made her very poorly which as a young teenager was hard to watch. She recovered, she thrived, and she has made the most of her life. Almost 20 years on I am forever grateful to the work of Cancer Research UK for my mum’s life.

Jodie trained for five months in preparation, building her strength and endurance to tackle the marathon, which is the second largest annual road run in the UK. Jodie continued,

‘It was a tough challenge, but I kept going, and crossing the finish line was an amazing experience. I still can’t quite believe that I’ve done it. I’m overwhelmed by the support and donations received so far for a charity so close to my heart.’

Windsor Court resident, 91-year-old Sheila Turner said: A little from a lot of people can make a big difference. Jodie has proved that if you want to make a difference you can, you must believe in yourself – and we certainly believe in her.

Bursting with pride, the Home Manager at Windsor Court, Sophie Summerscales, added: We are all extremely proud of Jodie, we always knew she would give the marathon her all – she puts 100% into everything she does. Congratulations again, Jodie, this is a massive achievement!

Windsor Court, operated by Ideal Carehomes, is a residential and dementia care home rated ‘GOOD’ by the Care Quality Commission. All 66 bedrooms are en-suite, enabling staff to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.