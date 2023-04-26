Ripon Rugby Club burglary

Ripon Rugby Club on Mallorie Park Drive in Ripon has had burglary.

Between 1:00am and 1:45am on Saturday 11 March 11, 2023,

A glass door was smashed and a large amount of alcohol stolen.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as officers believe that they could have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email elliott.chamberlin@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Elliott Chamberlin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230044072 when passing on information.