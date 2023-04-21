PureGym to open in Knaresborough

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, is to open a gym in Knaresborough.
PureGym Knaresborough is located across c.11,600 sq. ft on York Road and members will be open at 12pm on 19 May 2023. T
- 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment
- A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio
- A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price
- Certified PTs available to support clients
PureGym says that the opening is an exciting opportunity for Knaresborough and the surrounding areas, providing around 9 new jobs in the thriving fitness sector.
A spokesperson for PureGym, said:
We are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Knaresborough! Our newest gym will offer members high-quality, low-cost fitness facilities and provide them with access to state-of-the-art equipment to use to achieve their fitness goals whenever they choose. We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Knaresborough.