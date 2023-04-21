PureGym to open in Knaresborough

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, is to open a gym in Knaresborough.

PureGym Knaresborough is located across c.11,600 sq. ft on York Road and members will be open at 12pm on 19 May 2023. T

220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment

A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio

A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price

Certified PTs available to support clients

PureGym says that the opening is an exciting opportunity for Knaresborough and the surrounding areas, providing around 9 new jobs in the thriving fitness sector.