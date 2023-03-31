Valley Gardens to host a three-day event to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

From Saturday 6 May to Monday 8 May, Valley Gardens in Harrogate will host a three-day event to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
The fun-filled event is free and will be for everyone – young and old – to enjoy a three-day party-in-the-park in the beautiful setting of the Valley Gardens, a jewel in Harrogate’s crown.
People can gather to mark this momentous event over the bank holiday weekend with a live stream of the Coronation ceremony on a big screen live from Westminster Abbey, London on Saturday 6 May followed by a full programme of celebrations including family films.
Alongside the big screen, a stage will see a full and fun line-up of family-friendly entertainment to make sure people have a royally good time.
A selection of small free-to-ride fairground rides will keep the little ones entertained alongside fun, family entertainment throughout the weekend, food and drink stalls, pop-up character appearances and circus workshops.
There will also be an artisan market in the Gardens’ Sun Colonnades offering a selection of local produce and crafts thanks to Little Bird Made.
Councillor Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said:
Valley Gardens provides the perfect backdrop for our three-day event to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
There will be rides, family entertainment throughout the weekend, pop-up character appearances and circus workshops. There truly is something for everyone and even better, it’s all free.
So pack a picnic and come on down to Valley Gardens to mark the coronation.