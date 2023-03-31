Valley Gardens to host a three-day event to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

From Saturday 6 May to Monday 8 May, Valley Gardens in Harrogate will host a three-day event to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The fun-filled event is free and will be for everyone – young and old – to enjoy a three-day party-in-the-park in the beautiful setting of the Valley Gardens, a jewel in Harrogate’s crown.

People can gather to mark this momentous event over the bank holiday weekend with a live stream of the Coronation ceremony on a big screen live from Westminster Abbey, London on Saturday 6 May followed by a full programme of celebrations including family films.

Alongside the big screen, a stage will see a full and fun line-up of family-friendly entertainment to make sure people have a royally good time.

A selection of small free-to-ride fairground rides will keep the little ones entertained alongside fun, family entertainment throughout the weekend, food and drink stalls, pop-up character appearances and circus workshops.

There will also be an artisan market in the Gardens’ Sun Colonnades offering a selection of local produce and crafts thanks to Little Bird Made.