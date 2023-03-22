Changing Places toilet set to come to Ripon

A new Changing Places toilet is set to come Ripon city centre following a successful bid through the government’s Changing Places Fund.

Thanks to a joint effort between Harrogate Borough Council and Ripon Disability Forum, £40,000 has been granted to help fund the new toilet for the city.

Changing Places toilets are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets. And include equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers.

The Changing Places toilet will be located at existing Ripon Bus Station toilets and it is hoped that it will be open by the end of the year. Further news will follow in the coming months once the design has been finalised and a contractor has been appointed.

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: Changing Places toilets are a welcome addition for the local community and I am glad that following our successful bid we will be able to install a new facility for residents and visitors of Ripon.

To ensure the Changing Places toilet meets the need of the community, the borough council is working closely with Ripon Disability Forum.