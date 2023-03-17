Ripon Based Digital Agency Bronco reveals new brand identity for 20th birthday

Yorkshire born and bred digital agency Bronco has launched a new brand identity to reflect the changing face of the digital world in line with their 20th birthday.

Life after lockdown has revealed a new face for the digital industry that is more challenging and saturated. The Ripon based digital marketing company has pulled through the other side even stronger than before and have taken steps to stand out from the noise.

They have outlined their 2023 vision with three simple values:

We’re a boutique digital agency

We’re a small but nimble team with an established presence. We have long term clients who trust us and new ones who want to become part of the Bronco bubble.

We’re the parents of the digital world

The digital agency has also expanded their website to highlight services that they offer to clients such as Digital PR, Content Marketing, Influencer Marketing and Paid Social Advertising.

Sian Thomas, digital marketing executive at Bronco who led the rebrand, explains more: Sometimes it takes stepping back from your everyday to see where the gaps are. After a year away from the digital world on maternity leave, I recognised that Bronco as a brand was crying out for a little love and attention. We decided to treat Bronco as we would a client which gave us the chance to spot a few missed opportunities, especially services that we already offered but weren’t shouting about. To help these offerings really stand out, the key was to pin down our vision for 2023, consolidate our tone of voice and distil our core values – trust, optimism, curiosity, vision, evolution and generosity.

Bronco’s owner and director, Becky Naylor, said: 2023 is an exciting year for Bronco. Our team has stuck it out through lockdown, we have veteran members on the team, many of whom have made it well over a decade of service with Bronco. Today Bronco offers a full range of services that is always expanding and adapting to the current marketing world. Our new identity better reflects our personality as friendly, honest, straight talking and experienced. If you want to look good online, wherever that may be, we’ll have a solution for you and we’ll dig deep to help you find it. We are a Yorkshire agency through and through – from our team members to our values. Our name is well known in our local Ripon community for our friendly service, and we’re always open to assisting local businesses in any way we can. We have recently worked with charity Friends of Hell Wath on their new website with a reduced rate as a local cause that we’re very passionate about supporting.

https://www.bronco.co.uk