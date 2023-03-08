Selection of Ripon Mayor for 2023/24

Ripon City Council have announced that Councillor Sid Hawke has been nominated as Mayor Elect for 2023-24. Mrs Linda Hawke will accompany Cllr Hawke during his Mayoral

year as Mayoress of Ripon.

Councillor Hawke, who previously served as Mayor in 2008/09 will be extending his current Mayoral term.

Elected to Ripon City Council in 2002, Councillor Hawke represents the Ure Bank Ward on both Ripon City Council and currently on Harrogate Borough Council in its final year.

Commenting on his selection, Councillor Hawke said: I am delighted to be nominated by Ripon City Councillors in the selection for the position of Mayor for the second year running.

Cllr Hawke is proud to have been born in Ripon, he is currently semi-retired and has previously served in the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in Ripon.

The Annual Mayor Making Ceremony will take place this year on Wednesday 10 May 2023. The Mayor will be installed in a service at Ripon Cathedral on 21 st May 2023. Councillor Hawke has selected Councillor Eamon Parkin to serve as his Deputy Mayor.