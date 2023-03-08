International Women’s Day at Rossett School 6th form

Rossett 6th form students have taken part in International Women’s Day, with a presentation duringtheir morning assembly, put together by three students, Poppy Magill, Pinky Kornlup and Alice Loring.

This morning was part of a partnership with the Harrogate & District Soroptimists. The presentation talked about the misunderstanding on what feminism is, gender equality, and played a video featuring Emma Watson, part of the #HESHE campaign with the UN.

Sandra Frier, Harrogate & District Soroptimists said: We are currently running a partnership project with the Sixth Form at Rossett School called Sharing our Skills in which three students are gaining valuable experience and transferable skills to take forward into their future and getting involved in community projects to raise awareness of significant worldwide issues.

Rossett Sixth Form students have previously supported the Soroptimist International ’16 Days of Activism campaign’ by wearing orange and spreading the message of ending violence against women and girls – Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement who advocate for human rights and gender equality worldwide.

Rossett Sixth Form students Alice Loring and Pinky Kornlup have been working with Soroptimist International since October 2022.

This work also forms part of a bigger piece of work with students, and forms part of their personal development.