Leeds City Council to launch review on taxi vehicle condition standards

Leeds City Council’s Licensing Committee is to embark on a review of vehicle condition standards for hackney and private hire vehicles, following updates to national guidance.

The review, led by a sub-committee of Leeds City Council’s Licensing Committee, will consult drivers, the public and passenger groups on potential updates to hackney and private hire vehicle condition standards in Leeds, with a specific focus on standards for wheelchair accessible vehicles.

As part of the consultation process there will be a series of meetings with the trade and passenger groups, which will include representatives for disabled, older, female and school passengers.

Public drop-in session will also be scheduled to allow all interested parties to have their voices heard and influence potential updates to vehicle condition standards.

Following the public consultation and review, members of the licensing committee will recommend options to Leeds City Council’s Executive Board in response to the updated national guidance.

The review will run from March to August 2023, with the first meeting of the sub-committee due to take place on 20 March 2023. Further details relating to dates and times of the public consultation meetings will also announced shortly.

Councillor James Gibson, chair of Leeds City Council’s Licensing Committee, said: “This review will ensure that the council’s vehicle condition standards for hackney and private hire vehicles are updated to reflect the changes in legislation and policy guidance. As always, ensuring passenger and driver safety will remain central to the review.

“The council is committed to consultation at all levels, and we want to hear views from all interested parties on potential changes to vehicle condition standards. I would encourage members of the public and trade to contribute to the conversation and have their views heard.”