Car on roof, quantity of drugs found, suspected drug dealer arrested, Ripon collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs after officers came across a crashed car in Ripon.

Shortly after 3pm on Thursday 26 January 2023, North Yorkshire Police officers on patrol near Lark Lane in Ripon located a red VW Golf car that had been involved in a collision and was on its roof.

One of the occupants made off from the scene. Following a search of the area, officers located a large quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine. The other occupant, a 19-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12230015627.