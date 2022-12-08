Harrogate Theatre Choir shares the joy of singing this Christmas

Christmas will be difficult for some families this year, so Harrogate Theatre Choir is giving everyone the opportunity to experience the simple pleasures of singing together and hearing live voices celebrating the festive season – for free.

This Saturday 10 December 2022, the choir is ‘singing and giving’ to the people of Harrogate and surrounding areas, completely FREE of CHARGE.

In the morning the choir is taking part in the Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival. This colourful and festive community event runs from 3 December right through to 23 December. Harrogate Theatre Choir will be singing a selection of festive songs between 11.00am and 12 noon as visitors to the festival wander amongst the sparkle and glitter of wonderfully decorated trees. Further information: https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events/st-johns-christmas-tree-festival-knaresborough

Later in the day, Harrogate Theatre Choir will be singing at a candlelit concert ‘Spirit of Christmas’ at St Andrew’s Church, Starbeck. The concert is for all the family and starts at 4.00 pm.

The afternoon is guaranteed to get you in the mood for Christmas with audience participation encouraged. The choir will be singing some classic Christmas carols and plenty of other festive favourites.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged to raise funds for the Harrogate District Foodbank and Mind in Harrogate District. Says Harrogate Theatre Choir chair Chris Parkin: “We are proud to be supporting two worthy charities who are both doing all they can to help families who are struggling on many levels this year.”

For more information and to reserve your FREE place, visit: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BYAH