Minskip to hold Christmas Fayre

The village of Minskip, near Boroughbridge, is holding a special Christmas Gift Fayre on the afternoon of Saturday December 3 – with all gifts priced at under £10.

All proceeds from the Fayre, which will be held in Minskip Village Hall, will go to St John’s Church in the village.

There will be a number of different stalls with all kinds of Christmas gifts, ranging from specially-made toys and decorations, to stocking fillers, books and plants. There will also be a tombola and a wonderful variety of refreshments.

One of the main organisers Debbie Hargreaves explained: We have made the decision to price everything, even our very best gifts, at under £10 because of the current cost-of-living crisis. Everyone is feeling the pinch financially, but they still want to enjoy Christmas with family and friends. There’s no doubt that there will be a number of fantastic bargains. The fayre will also be great fun, an early celebration of Christmas. All proceeds from the competition will go towards our little church, which, like so many rural churches, is desperately in need of money. Apart from raising money for the church, this Christmas Fayre is a brilliant way of creating and enhancing community spirit within Minskip. We pride ourselves on being a friendly and welcoming village and the fayre is a great example of this. I’d like to thank all the members of the Minskip Church Council. They are committed to our local community and we are very grateful to them. I’m sure that this special fayre will mean that Minskip, once again, will be the talking point of the local area, cementing our reputation as a village which thinks outside the box when it comes to organising fund-raising events.