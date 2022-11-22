Improvements start for busy Fink Hill junction on A6120, North Leeds

Following a public consultation in 2020 seeking feedback about a busy junction on the A6120, (Leeds Outer Ring Road) preliminary works will be starting this week.

The Fink Hill junction located between the A65 New Road Side (Horsforth roundabout) and Low Lane roundabout, is a key route for traffic travelling between the Ring Road and Horsforth.

The works are expected to last for 12 months, with the main construction starting in January 2023, after the busy Christmas period to allow for minimum disruption to road users. The scheme will improve connectivity between communities north and south of the ring road, provide new pedestrian crossing facilities and cycle lanes, offer a better junction layout to improve safety as well as improve congestion for residents and commuters.

Traffic management will be in operation whilst the works are carried out, and from January 2023 the A6120 carriageway will be temporarily reduced to one lane in each direction. Disruption will be kept to a minimum, but there will inevitably be delays, and when temporary closures are in operation, diversion routes will be well signed. To be kept up-to-date with any of the construction, our contractor Colas Ltd has an app you can use. Download it by scanning the QR code below:

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: We want to improve everyday life across the city, tackling climate change and improving people’s health and wellbeing. To help us achieve this ambition, we are investing in transport infrastructure improvements, like these at Fink Hill, helping to improve safety for all road users including people walking and cycling. Unfortunately, as with any road improvement works there will be some disruption for residents and people travelling along this busy route, so please plan ahead for any journeys in the area and I would encourage you to download the app for real-time updates.

More information can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/FinkHillLeeds