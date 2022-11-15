To celebrate Black Friday, Town supporters will have the chance to meet first team players Josh Austerfield and Matty Daly at our Official Club Store on Thursday 24 November 2022.

Both Huddersfield loanees will be in store from 3.30-4.30pm, signing autographs, chatting to supporters and posing for pictures.

The event comes almost a month after our half-term meet the players event where supporters were able to meet for of our first team players.

The club will be providing postcards to be signed by the players, or supporters can bring their own items to be signed.

Our club shop will also have a selection of one-day only offers for fans to take advantage of on the day, with tickets on sale to upcoming matches.

The World Cup will be on the big screen too, so go along and say hello!